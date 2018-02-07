The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has removed a rule that limited the number of hooks that can be carried on commercial reef fish bottom longline vessels.
Bottom longline fishing is a commercial fishing technique that uses hundreds of baited hooks looped for miles along lines laid behind fishing vessels.
Since 2010 those boats have been allowed to carry only 1000 hooks on board – with 750 allowed to be rigged up at any one time.
That rule was created in an effort to protect sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico.
The rule proved to be expensive for the industry – fishermen found that only having an extra 250 hooks on board was not enough for longer trips due to hook loss.
After the 250 extra hooks were used, the vessel either had to return to port, reduce the number of hooks fished, or be resupplied by another vessel.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council said allowing additional unrigged hooks on board should make multi-day trips more economical while still protecting sea turtles.
The new rule took effect on February the 6th.
