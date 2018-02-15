Speeding on Highway 65 leads to drug charges

The Highway patrol arrested 2 young men on Highway 65 in Liberty County on Tuesday for drug charges.
The two were speeding on Highway 65 near State Road 20 when they were pulled over just before noon.
Officers said the driver, 23 year old James Wesley Rimes ,of Tallahassee was carrying about 50 grams of marijuana, which is enough to charge him with a felony.
The passenger, 31 year old Jonathan Green of Crawfordville was found with under 20 grams of marijuana in his possession.
Rimes was arrested and taken to the Liberty county jail; Green was issued a notice to appear in court and released from the scene.
