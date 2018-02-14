Franklin County considers creating a code enforcement officer position (again)

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to look at the costs of creating a code enforcement officer position.
The issue was raised by Commissioner Ricky Jones after the county was asked to investigate a home on St. George Island with an unapproved shed, deck and dock.
Because of concerns the issue might require legal action, Commissioner Jones asked if it wouldn't save the county money in the long run to have a code enforcement officer instead of spending money on court fees.
The need for a county code enforcement officer has been discussed numerous times in the past, but the position has never been created.
The problem has always been how to fund another county worker.
The board, however, said the issue is worth a closer look and voted unanimously to have the county coordinator investigate the costs of creating a code enforcement position.
