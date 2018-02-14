Senator Montford Teams Up with Kool Smiles to Provide Thousands of Toothbrushes to Franklin County Students During Children’s Dental Health Month

EASTPOINT, Fla. (February 13, 2018) – In celebration of Children’s Dental Health Month, Florida State Senator Bill Montford today teamed up with Franklin County School District and children’s dental provider Kool Smiles to deliver more than 1500 toothbrushes to students at Franklin County School yesterday.
Senator Montford coordinated with Franklin County School Superintendent Traci Moses, Franklin County School Principal Jill Rudd and Kool Smiles representatives to plan the event for students to talk about the importance of preventive dental care – such as daily brushing, flossing and eating nutritious foods – to keep teeth healthy and free of cavities.
“As the leading chronic disease among children, tooth decay is pervasive, painful and can affect everything from a child’s ability to eat, speak and learn to his or her employment prospects later in life,” said Senator Montford. “Every child deserves access to preventive dental health care. I’m excited to team up with an outstanding educator and leader like Superintendent Moses and with Kool Smiles to deliver toothbrushes to thousands of area students.”
The idea for the event came about this past holiday season when Senator Montford heard about the need for toothbrushes firsthand from children in the Franklin County area.
“As I was visiting schools this past holiday season, I was overwhelmed by how many children said they wanted their own toothbrush for Christmas. That’s when I knew we needed to do something to help,” said Senator Montford.
“Good dental health is critical for children to be able to thrive in school,” said School Superintendent Traci Moses. “We want to thank Senator Montford for making this event possible and Kool Smiles for their generosity.”
Senator Montford has long advocated for better dental healthcare access for underserved communities, both during his tenure in the Florida legislature and as a former educator, principal and Superintendent.
Kool Smiles is a leading children’s dental health provider dedicated to providing dental care to children and adults with almost any insurance plan, including State Children's Health Insurance Programs (SCHIP), Medicaid and Tricare. Kool Smiles dentists regularly participate in local oral health education programs through partnerships with community leaders and organizations.
“Kool Smiles is thrilled to partner with Senator Montford, a dental healthcare champion who understands the need for all Florida children to have access to quality, affordable dental care,” said Dr. Diane Earle, Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles. “Healthy smiles start with access to preventive dental care and education. We’re happy to help make a positive impact through this partnership.”
