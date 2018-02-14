The Boat ramp at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park will be closed for the rest of this month for repairs.
Sand has filled in and closed off the channel from the boat basin to the bay.
This has made it harder for people to launch and load their boats, especially during low tide.
Park staff has taken on the task of dredging and deepening the channel.
The boat launch at the park will be closed for use until the end of February.
They will try to open the launch on the weekends but strongly suggest that you contact the park before you attempt to launch your boat on Saturdays and Sundays.
For information on the closure and weekend use of the boat ramp please contact the park office at (850) 227-1327.
