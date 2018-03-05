Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce March Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, March 7th
Tamaras Tapas
Apalachicola
Noon
April Monthly Business Luncheon
Red Pirate Family Bar & Grill
Noon
Visitor Statistics
January 2001 1,204
January 2002 917
January 2003 868
January 2004 890
January 2005 1,268
January 2006 1,325
January 2007 1,863
January 2008 2,318
January 2009 1,286
January 2010 1,920
January 2011 1,352
January 2012 1,732
January 2013 1,276
January 2014 1,539
January 2015 1,746
January 2016 984
January 2017 1,081
January 2018 1,202
St. George Island
January 2018 678
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
Got Ideas? Suggestions?
How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you?
Is there something that we can do better to help your business?
Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide?
Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2017-18, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419
or email
|St. George Island Fire Department Charity Auction & Chili Cook-off
|
Schedule of Events
Friday, March 2, 2018
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Art Preview at the Civil Hall in the East End Firehouse
$5.00 Preview Donation
Saturday, March 3, 2018
8:00 a.m. 5K Red Pepper Run
8:30 a.m. Booth Set-up
(Booth construction & area setup will be allowed from 12:00 Noon Friday to 10:00 AMSaturday)
9:30 a.m. Crock-pot Chili Must Be On Site, Minimum One Gallon. Anything Goes (Prepare at home) $5.00 Entry Fee Required. ICS Rules do not apply. Chili to be sold. All proceeds goes to S.G.I. Charity Chili Cook-off.
Prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places.
9:30 a.m. Cooks Meeting. International Chili Society (ICS) Rules will be in effect.
10:00 a.m. Preparation time - chopping, slicing, marinating, but NO COOKING, NO STOVES, or FIRE IT!
No beans, pasta, etc. chili prepared on site from scratch, no prepackaged chili mixes, meat may cut, sliced or grounded in advance, but no treated or cooked except during competition.
Stove officially lit at 11:00 AM, judging at 2:00 PM, Samples delivered to judging area promptly - at 2:01 PM. No Exceptions!
This is a fund-raising event and you may prepare more than four quarts, which will be sold at your booth for $1.00. (We provide cups and spoons.)
All proceeds after your expense will go to the S.G.I. Charity Chili Cook-off.
A special prize will be awarded to the team raising the most money.
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Crock-pot Chili Judging
11:00 a.m. Fire-up the stoves - the three-hour cooking period starts.
11:00 a.m. Judges meeting - ALL EVENTS - meet at Judges tent.
11:00 a.m. Auction starts.
11:15 - 11:30 a.m. Crock-pot Chili Awards presented at the Crock-pot Booth
All participants should be present.
11:30 a.m - 12:15 p.m. Booth / Showmanship Judging
12:00 p.m. Salsa Judging
12:15 - 12:45 p.m. Miss Chili Pepper Judging
12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Mister Hot Sauce Judging
2:00 p.m. Cooking stops, stoves off, fires out. DELIVER samples to Judging Area. Judging starts.
3:30 p.m. Awards will be presented in the Chili Judging Area.
Winner will advance to ICS 2018 World Chili Cook-off Championship!
Eastpoint Fire Department 17th Annual Rib Cookoff
Chamber News
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
Art for this years poster was provided by Joyce Estes of Sea Oats Art Gallery
20th Annual Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show
We would like to invite you to the 20th Anniversary of the Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show on
April 21st 2018 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Work-boats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display.
Antiques, Classic and late Model cars will be on display from Studebakers, Model T's , Mustangs, Classic Chevys and much more.
The Apalachicola Traders' Canoe, a hand built 50-foot long vessel used between 1750-1850, recovered from the Apalachicola River will be on display at History Culture &Art Center during the day as well
The Coast Guard Auxiliary will have free information on safe boating, the Dept of Environmental Protection will be on hand to give out information on the Clean Boating Program and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will have a booth on area flora and fauna.
The Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show also will feature a few Arts and Crafts Vendors that focus on nautical themes
.
22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler a Culinary Success
The 22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler was a wonderful evening full of great food and beautiful table decorations. The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce would like to offer its sincere thank you to everyone who had a hand in this years event.
Gold Chef Sponsors
Chef Sponsors
Beverage Sponsors
JV Gander Distributors and Up The Stairs
We would like to thank all the businesses that donated to this years silent auction your donations raised over $5,200.00 at the auction.
Apalach Olive Oil Company / Apalach Waters
The Tin Shed
Apalachicola ACE Hardware
Castaway Liquors
Riverside Mercantile
Robinson Brothers Guide Service
Apalachicola ACE Hardware
Helen and John Spohrer
The Coast
PJ's Cleaning Service
Artmeis Gallery
Sadie's Seahorse
Sunset Coastal Grill
Riverside Mercantile
Paddy's Raw Bar
Homestead
The Port Inn
Marilyn Brogan Jewelry
Marilyn and Mason Bean
Apalachicola River Cruises
Resort Vacation Properties
Apalachicola Airboat Adventures
Water Street Hotel & Marina
The Gibson Inn
JB Charters
Harry A's Restaurant
Jolly Rogers Beach Shop
Riverlily
Worn by The Sea
Riverside Mercantile
Taylors Building Supply
Halsey Beshears
Apalachicola Airboat Excursions
Southern Salinity Guide Service
WOCY Cross Country 106.5
Buccaneer Inn
Apalachicola Maritime Museum
Dream On Charters
Forgotten Coast TV
OysterBones
Bottoms Up
Tiffin's Furniture
Mary Stutzman
Joyce Estes
Honey Hole Liquors
Richard Childress Vineyards
Ink Trax
Florida Seafood Festival
Susan Richardson
Harmony Bath & Body
John Solomon
Jenny Odom Iggy Art
Muddy Evolution
Betsy's Sunflower
Journeys of St. George Island
St. George Island Lighthouse Assoc.
Oyster Radio
Helene Antel
Seagrape Gallery
Taylors Building Supply
The Seahorse Too
Enjoy Apalachicola
Artemis gallery
Forgotten Coast Flyers
Badcock
Oyster Radio
Edge Salon
Sea D's Art Darlene Staggers
Caty Greene
Weber's Little Donut Shop
Thank you to the Restaurants who participated in the 22nd annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler.
Apalachicola Seafood Grill
Blue Parrot Oceanfront Café
Big Top Supermarket Catering
Bite Me Deli
Hole in The Wall
Gormley's at the Gibson Inn
Owl Café
Oyster City Brewery
Mangia 850
The Station
Apalachicola Chocolate Company
Crooked River Grill
Doc Myer's Sport Bar & Pub
10-4 BBQ
Harry A's
Up The Stairs
Up The Creek Raw Bar
Ashley's Cakes by the Bay
Thank you to the Table Decorators who participated in the 22nd annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Winner 2018 Table Decoration
Roberson & Assoc Betty Jean Baker and Roberson & Assoc. Staff
Apalachicola Historical Society-Caty Greene
Enjoy Apalachicola-Judi Stokowski
Bayside Gallery & Florist-Amy & Evie Price
Centennial Bank-BJ Kent
CareerSource-Valentina Webb
Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic-Bonnie Fulmer
J. Gordon Shuler Law Office - Andrea Duval & Nancy Shuler
H'COLA
Panache Tent & Event-Amy & Evie Price
Mary Kay-Anna Carmichael
Party Rental Company-Shelly James
Dixie Theatre Foundation / Oysterbones
Up the Stairs-Judi Stokowski
Chamber of Commerce-John Solomon
Dail's Seafood-Anna Carmichael
Ashley's Cakes by The Bay - Ashley Koch
Bring Me A Book Franklin - Valentina Webb
Dinner Divas - Mary Stutzman / Bunnie Ison
Eastpoint Medical Center - Paulina Pendarvis
Fireplace Room Decorated by:
Bonnie Fulmer
Thank you to the Volunteers which include many people. Wayne Thomas for the Sound, Ellis and Michele Seawright, Bonnie Fulmer & Donna Duncan for help with set-up and the Silent Auction. Debbie Flowers, Bud Hayes, BJ and Brain Kent, Donnie Gay, Earl Solomon & Valerie Covington for taking care of the Bar. Fonda Davis and the Staff of Parks & Recreations, The County Commission & the TDC for the wonderful event space to hold the Sampler. Oyster Radio, Cross Country and the Apalachicola Times for helping us with advertising. The Board of The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and a Special Thank You to Samantha Gilbert & Nancy Hodgson for a great job on your first Chef Sampler with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce. We could not have done it without you.
St. George Island Cantina
Opening the first week in April. The fresh innovative Mexican restaurant located in the heart of St. George Island. Everyone at St. George Cantina takes exceptional pride in our restaurant and we have the expertise to ensure your special event is planned correctly and is executed flawlessly. St. George Cantina offers an alternative to traditional Mexican cuisine. Using only quality seasonal and organic ingredients, our Mexican-inspired menu features spectacular Mexican food prep to order, and a variety of fresh house made fire-roasted salsas, which hint to the natural and abundant flavor profiles found in every dish. The same attention to detail carries on to our hand-crafted cocktails; using only fresh-squeezed juices, house-made sour mixes and fresh-fruit garnishes for all of our Margaritas. Don't see something that fits your needs? Although we take great pride in our menus, nothing is set in stone. We are happy to work with you to ensure that your special event vision becomes a reality. If you don't see an item on our current list, or need something adjusted to fit what you need, please let us know and we will be happy to work with you JT | 850-544-6465
| gm@stgeorgecantina.comhttps://www.stgeorgecantina.com/https://www.facebook.com/stgeorgecantina/
Rotary Club of Apalachicola Bay
The Rotary Club of Apalachicola Bay meets weekly at Tamara's Tapas on Tuesdays at Noon
. If you would like to become a member please contact Cliff Butler at 850-653-5848
or email him at cliff@thebutleragency.com
Vause Services LLC
Vause Services can fix anything from a squeaky door to a leaking roof. We specialize in Exteriors, Interior, Framing, Remodeling & more.. Call Corey Vause at 850-510-2290 Coreydvause@gmail.com
More Chamber News
Advertise in the 2018-2019 Forgotten Coast Visitors Guide.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has been producing the Forgotten Coast Visitors Guide for over 10 years do not miss this great opportunity to advertise in this years version and if you are not already a member of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and would like to be included in this years Visitor Map and Guide call us today to join at 850-653-9419
.
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2018-19, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419
or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Member News
Rotary Club
The Apalachicola Bay Rotary Club is requesting community support in raising funds to assist deserving low income Franklin County School students participate in a school trip to Washington DC to visit our Capitol. Hilary Stanton 8th & 9th Grade Social Studies Teacher is the school sponsor of the Washington Trip. Our focus is to provide matching funds on a needs base sliding scale for the most deserving students some of whom are homeless. All students deserve the opportunity to experience seeing our Capitol and learning more about our Government For more information contact Cliff Butler, President, of the Apalachicola Bay Rotary Club at the Butler Agency in Eastpoint or call him at 850-653-5848
.
Visit Legal Match
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Bowery Station Music Schedule
Thursday, March 1 - Frank Lindamood kicks off the day from 3-5pm with his old time classics. A man who has a story for every song, and every song is a story unto itself. Frank paints the oldtime music with his baritone voice joined by resonator guitar and banjo. Then, back by overwhelming popular demand, Brown Goose "Agoostic" is ready to continue to make Thursdays the New Fridays by taking the stage from 6-8:30pm. Great vocal harmonies, and dynamic guitar are the signature of these young talents, as they perform some classic covers and serve up great originals as well.
Friday, March 2 - Clayton Mathis brings it on from 3-5pm. The man, the myth, the legend (and OCBC Brewman) has a show of americana, country, and rock mixed in with a touch of contemporary alt. Clayton has been a developing talent, and has also developed a great local following. Then, get ready to raise the roof as Hightest joins us from Tallahassee for a show from 7-10. These cats have an all original show of high energy jumpin' funk and groove accented by keys and horns. It's hard to keep your seats as they are masters of getting the crowd hoppin' by their showmanship and improvisation. Their performances are always the talk of the town the next day.
Saturday, March 3 - Savanna Leigh Bassett hits the stage from 2:30-5:30pm. Savanna, a past and future featured artist in our annual Chickfest celebration, can put on a show of powerful country accented by her own well written originals. Her guitar skills are energetic, and graced by her powerful vocals. Then, Bowery Station is pleased to welcome all the way from Los Angeles, California, the debut of The Tens from 7-10pm. The Tens play a mixture of soul, rock 'n' roll, funk, blues, and swing music (both original and covers). It's all very fun, danceable music to get the crowd moving, as one can only expect from a band that includes John, the stand up bassist of Pope Paul and the Illegals. This is a one time... do not miss show.
Sunday, March 4 - It's First Sunday, and we are pleased to showcase three fantastic artists this month. The day starts as it has in the past with Gill Autrey from 2:30 - 3:15 with a show of Spanish/Classical Guitar. Now admittedly, Gill is recovering from hand surgery so he may not be 100% or may not want to stress his recovery, so to that end... we have lined up Randy Mims, a man of many talents which include classical flute, but span into acoustic guitar classics of the 60's and 70's. Randy Mims is scheduled for 3:30-5:15, but may start a bit earlier depending on our friend Gill's condition. Then, what better way to close out a day of a variety of music than with Slim Fatz, our low down growling blues legend from 5:30-7:30. Slim's unique style of both guitar and singing has made him a legend on the Gulf Coast and is a perfect fit for a Sunday evening.
That's our weekly line up heading into spring... and as always we appreciate your overwhelming support of live music, and our efforts to serve it up... fresh, varied, hot and tasty!
March 1 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
The March Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
The sun will set at 6:39 p.m. and the "Worm" moon will rise at 6:31 p.m. on March 1. The March full moon is called the Worm moon because as the snows melt and the ground thaws, earthworms begin to appear and the robins of spring are not far behind. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745
.
INCONCERT
March 1 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Ilse Newell Fund For The Performing Arts presents BACS, performing Apalachicola
Trinity Episcopal Church at 4pm
Eric Culberson Band at Tapas
March 2 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Back for two days only, Friday March 2nd and Saturday March 3rd, The Most incredible Blues Band you will ever see live. EVER
March 3 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Chili Cook-off will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018. It is estimated to be attended by up to 5,000 people with many contestants participating in several contests: Golf Tournament 5K Red Pepper Run Crock Pot Chili Miss Chili Pepper Mister Hot Sauce Chili Cook-off Auction
Bay-Friendly Landscaping
March 8 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thyme to start thinking about your yard and garden! Yard design and maintenance can have a big effect on neighborhood beauty and estuarine health. Participants in this class will learn about resources to help them transform their yard into a low maintenance bay-conscious landscape that attracts birds and wildlife. Following the discussion portion of the workshop participants will have the option to take home their own rain barrel. The class is free, but rain barrels are $25.00 per barrel,
and must be ordered one week in advance. Tickets and rain barrel reservations available at www.anerrbayfriendly.eventbrite.com
Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days
March 9 @ 8:00 am - March 10 @ 5:00 pm
The 23rd Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days
A celebration for America's veterans
February 20, 2018 (Carrabelle, FL) - The Camp Gordon Johnston Association and WWII Museum celebrates the 23rd Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days on March 9th - 10th in Carrabelle, FL. A weekend of meaningful events is planned especially to honor our country's remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are invited to Carrabelle for the celebrations.
On Friday, March 9, from 12 to 4 pm, Camp Gordon Johnston will be hosting the Veterans' Welcome at Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum's current location at 1001 Gray Avenue, Carrabelle. All WWII to present day veterans are invited to be greeted at the museum and meet other veterans and visitors. Interviews may be taped for those with stories connected to CGJ Veterans' Training and War time experiences.
Continuing on Friday at 6 pm
, the Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post 82 located in Lanark Village warmly invites all WWII veterans, WWII widows/widowers, non-WWII veterans (with proof of service), active duty military, and members of Post 82 to a Low Country Boil in their honor. Each veteran or member is welcome to bring one guest. This event is not open to the general public. For more information, call 850-697-9998
.
On Saturday, March 10, kicking off at 10:45 am, the Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days Parade, which pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service, will begin at NW 10th street on US 98 in Carrabelle. Line-up will be Ave B facing West. The parade will head east for 10 blocks along US 98 to Tallahassee St. This year's community parade should include CGJ Museum vehicles (WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagan), more recent military vehicles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous antique cars, and beauty queens of all ages. In addition, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association - First Florida Chapter will be bringing their amazing restored vintage military vehicles to carry veterans in the parade.
Saturday, March 10th & 24th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Sunday March 11th 3:00- 5:00pm
A hugely popular stage and screen success, this ingeniously constructed play offers a rare and skillful blending of two priceless theatrical ingredients - gasp-inducing thrills and spontaneous laughter. Unknown dramatist Clifford Anderson has sent his new thriller to award-winning Broadway author Sidney for comment - or has he - Without a success to his credit for some years, Sidney plots with his reluctant wife Myra about how best to plagiarize 'Deathtrap' and when Clifford turns up to discuss the play with the 'Master' events take a sinister turn.
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
Saturday, April 7th
Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from 11:00-6:00 pm.
The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 1:00 - 4:00pm
. Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines Call (850) 653-9419
or email execdirector@apalachicolabay.org for more information.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND PAINT OUT
15 talented, experienced Plein Air artists will be painting St. George from the SGI State Park to Bob Sikes Cut during this special week on the island in April. Make your plans to attend and watch as these painters capture the beauty of St. George Island or sign up to take a half day or a whole day workshop from one of these fine plein air artists. Four Meet and Greets the artists are planned around the island during this paint filled week. Relax with the artists at the end of a busy painting day, have a drink, listen to some music, and talk art! On the final afternoon, attend the reception to celebrate the closing of the paint out and see all of the works produced during the week. The paintings will be on exhibit and for sale at The St. George Island Clubhouse. Reservations will be required. more...
MEET AND GREETS begin a 4pm each day, appetizers are provided, cash bar.
Monday, April 9, THE BEACH PIT
Tuesday, April 10, SOMETIMES IT'S HOTTER
Thursday, April 12, PADDY'S RAW BAR
Friday, April 13, DOC MYERS
PLEIN AIR WORKSHOPS
Monday, I/2 day class $35 contact SHARON YARBROUGH for details and to sign up at sharonyarbrough@gmail.com
Tuesday, Full day class, $75, contact JOAN VIENOT for details and to sign up at www.joanvienot.com
Wednesday, Full day class, $120, contact MANON SANDER for details and to sign up at ManonSander.com>home or at manondesigns@comcast.net
Thursday, ½ day class, $35, contact CRAIG REYNOLDS at craig.reynolds.3615@gmail.com
for details and to register.
Friday,1/2 or full day class $45/$90, contact ED NICKERSON at ed_nickerson84@hotmail.com
for details and to register.
St. George Island Paint Out
Follow us on Facebook and check out the website at www.sgiPaintOut.com