HCA Women's History Month Exhibit Call to Artists

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH LOCAL ART EXHIBIT
Apalachicola Center for History, Culture & Art is looking for artist submissions from local female artists and art featuring local and/or historic women.
Artwork submissions must be delivered to HCA no later than March 15th, 2018. Artwork must be labeled with a Title, Medium, Artist & Price posted on the back side of the artwork. If your submission is not for sale, include that information on the label. HCA will collect 40% of the sales, artist receives 60%.
The exhibit will be on display Tuesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 31st. Any unsold art must be removed by the artist on Monday, April 2nd.
Help the HCA honor the women of our community!
For more information email apalachicolaschoolofart@gmail.com, call 855-272-5224 or visit us at 86 Water Street, Downtown Apalachicola
http://live.oysterradio.com/