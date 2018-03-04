Ridge Rangers March 2018 Newsletter

Ridge Rangers are volunteers restoring wildlife habitat on the Lake Wales Ridge and nearby areas in Central Florida.
March 2018
Ridge Rangers Doing Three Workdays at One Site in March
Clean Up Old Debris to Restore Scrub Habitat at Henscratch
Dumped debris at the Henscratch Tract
We’ll be moving along firebreaks and trails in 4WD vehicles at the Henscratch site and gathering old dumped debris. Removing this debris from conservation areas increases safety for both the wildlife and conservation workers, and helps to return the area to a pristine natural state.
Learn more and sign up at the above links. We'll have cold drinking water, snacks and all the needed tools and vehicles.
No Ridge Rangers Workdays on Saturday March 24 or Saturday March 31.
Ridge Rangers website: myfwc.com/ridgerangers
Upcoming schedule at Ridge Rangers Online Calendar.
Want to participate in the Ridge Rangers program? Apply here, or just look on our calendar, sign up for a workday and come on out! There are no dues and no commitments in the Ridge Ranger program.
Know of someone who would like to receive this newsletter? Send them to the Ridge Rangers Newsletter GovDelivery webpage.
