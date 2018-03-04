FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

CHELSEA is a 1-2 yr old Red Heeler mix and one of the sweetest dogs ever. She loves people and other dogs and is as gentle as can be. She is a nice medium size, heartworm negative and will be spayed soon. Chelsea will be a great family dog!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
