Armory rental information now available on-line

The web address is www.franklincountyflorida.com.
Once there you will see a link to the calendar on the main page under the Quick Links tab.
The county has done a lot of renovations the armory in recent years to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning as well as handicapped accessible restrooms and a warming kitchen.
The next step is to install a sprinkler system which is required by the state fire Marshall.
The rates for renting the armory are 250 dollars a day or 600 dollars for a weekend from Friday through Sunday plus a refundable 150 dollar key and cleanup deposit.
http://live.oysterradio.com/