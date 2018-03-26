Monday, March 26, 2018

Armory rental information now available on-line

If you ever want to rent the Armory in Apalachicola you can now find out if its available on the dates you need it by checking the calendar on the county's website.

The web address is www.franklincountyflorida.com.

Once there you will see a link to the calendar on the main page under the Quick Links tab.

The county has done a lot of renovations the armory in recent years to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.

Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning as well as handicapped accessible restrooms and a warming kitchen.

The next step is to install a sprinkler system which is required by the state fire Marshall.

The rates for renting the armory are 250 dollars a day or 600 dollars for a weekend from Friday through Sunday plus a refundable 150 dollar key and cleanup deposit.

