Remember its illegal to ride ATVs on Franklin county roadsides

County commissioners are asking that the sheriff’s department more actively enforce the county ordinance limiting where and how people can drive four wheelers.
In 2000 the county commission adopted an ordinance regulating the use of off-road vehicles and go-carts after ATVs were implicated in doing some pretty major damage to local roadsides and ditches.
The county rule prohibits ATVs from public property, including ditches along local roads, and state law bans children from driving ATVs on or along any state road.
County commissioners have now asked that the sheriff’s department begin enforcing the rule more strictly because of recent complaints of damage along Highway 67 in Carrabelle and in other areas around the county.
The damage can be severe enough that it makes it difficult for county workers to mow the roadsides in those areas and it happens so often that the road crews have a hard time keeping the roadsides cleaned up.
And it’s not just damage to roadsides, in some areas road signs are being knocked down which can make driving more dangerous for everyone.
That’s also an expensive problem – the road signs cost over 100 dollars each to replace.
