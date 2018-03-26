Monday, March 26, 2018
Archaeologists working at Wakulla Springs State Park are looking for volunteers to help with their latest dig.
The researchers from Aucilla Research Institute are working in two area near the Wakulla Springs lodge.
They are trying to excavate to deeper levels and say they are finding a lot in the ground but need more help with the job with digging and screening.
If you can't do physical labor they also need docents to work with the public as the dig is in a high-traffic area near the Lodge.
The work is going on now through May 11th; they are in the field daily between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
If you would like to help – you should e-mail landoftherivers@hotmail.com to get more information.
