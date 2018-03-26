Local students speak up in Tropicana Public Speaking contest

Local elementary school students faced off last week in the annual 4-H/ Tropicana public speaking contest.
The students, who represented both of Franklin County’s public elementary schools, were asked to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of 4 judges.
This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Avery Pharr from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School who talked about Athens and Sparta.
Avery Johnson from the ABC school came in second with a speech about bullying.
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Alexis Webb, from the Franklin County School whose topic was “Me, Myself and I.”
Other speech topics included the importance of washing your hands, dinosaurs, Harriet Tubman, Spiderman and memes.
All the contestants got plaques – the winners get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
Alexis Webb, Avery Johnson and Avery Pharr will also represent Franklin County at the District Competition on May 5th in Liberty County.
