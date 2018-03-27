SGI fishing pier restroom project on hold

A disagreement over who owns the property adjacent to the St. George Island fishing pier will delay plans to construct restrooms on the site, though it could help fund other projects in the county.
County administrator Michael Moron said it is the State’s position that Franklin County does not own the St. George Island Fishing Pier property and it could take some time to work through the problem so that restrooms can be built there.
County officials have agreed to remove the restroom project from its funding requests at this time and will instead use that money for three other projects including the Eastpoint Fishing Pier Restroom, Indian Creek Boat Ramp, and the Lombardi’s seafood Park Improvement.
That will insure that the money is used in Franklin County and not reallocated to other areas.
