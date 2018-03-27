Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Gulf Specimen Receives Donation from the Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation

 
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab would like to thank the Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation for the generous donation of a centrifuge to our sea turtle hospital. Jenny Albert of the Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation dedicated her life to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sea turtles with 
Sea World Orlando where many years ago she met and trained our blind loggerhead sea turtle, Lil Herc.  
Jenny Albert with sea turtle
Lil Herc at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab 
                                                                                                    

This donation is a huge help to our turtle rehabilitation program. This centrifuge will now allow us to do blood testing in house on injured or sick turtles in order to determine underlying health issues. Our staff and interns are delighted  to further our knowledge and care of  sea turtles here  at Gulf Specimen!

Centrifuge with hematocrit testing tools


