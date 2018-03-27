Gulf Specimen Receives Donation from the Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation

|
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab would like to thank the Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation for the generous donation of a centrifuge to our sea turtle hospital. Jenny Albert of the Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation dedicated her life to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sea turtles with
Sea World Orlando where many years ago she met and trained our blind loggerhead sea turtle, Lil Herc.
This donation is a huge help to our turtle rehabilitation program. This centrifuge will now allow us to do blood testing in house on injured or sick turtles in order to determine underlying health issues. Our staff and interns are delighted to further our knowledge and care of sea turtles here at Gulf Specimen!
