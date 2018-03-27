This has been a very busy year for wildfires in Florida, and state officials say the wildfire risk is still very high.
The Florida Forest Service has battled over 700 wildfires across the state in 2018 and while Florida has received some rainfall, dangerous wildfire conditions are expected to continue to increase over the next few months.
Below average rainfall for the last four to five months has significantly increased the state’s wildfire risk and several freeze events and tropical storm disturbances during 2017, has increased the accumulation of dead and downed fuels and the likelihood of an increase in fire behavior.
There are currently 41 active wildfires throughout Florida.
Most of the wildfires this year have been caused by escaped yard trash burns.
To minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do their part, including: Never leave any fire unattended.
Report any suspicious fire by calling 911.
Do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 foot of a chimney.
To see the locations of all active wildfires in Florida, the public can download the “FLBurnTools” app in Apple’s App Store or on Google Play.
http://live.oysterradio.com/