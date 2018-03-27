Franklin County unemployment rate fell slightly in February.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.5 percent last month, down from 3.8 percent the month before.
13 of Florida's 67 counties had a lower unemployment rate than ours in February.
165 people were looking for work in Franklin County in February, down from 177 people the month before while the workforce increased by 83 people.
Gulf County's unemployment also fell last month to 4 percent – there were 242 people looking for in Gulf County in February.
Wakulla County's unemplyment rate was 3.3 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.4 percent.
