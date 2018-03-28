Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Plans to close the shooting range on Highway 65 have been delayed while county officials look for an alternate site for another range.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission voted to close the range as a safety measure because the shooting range poses a safety risk to Landfill staff as well as County Inmates at the Franklin County jail.
They said the range also poses a liability risk for the county as people using the range have taken televisions and other items to the Range to use as targets.
The closure was done with the understanding that people would be able to use new shooting ranges in Apalachicola and Carrabelle.
Commissioners have now learned that the two ranges are not public and require memberships which leaves a lot of gun owners with no place to practice.
Commissioner say the range on Highway 65 will stay open for the foreseeable future.
The county has agreed to contact the Division of Forestry to see if they would partner with the county to open up a site in the state forest.
They will also contact the local school district to see if it owns a suitable piece of property for a shooting range.
Commissioner Noah Lockley said the county needs to hurry up and do something because the current range is a danger.
