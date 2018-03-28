Gulf Specimen Marine Lab receives centrifuge for sea turtle lab

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium in Panacea has received a major donation to help it treat injured sea turtles.
The Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation has donated a centrifuge to the Marine Lab's sea turtle hospital.
The centrifuge allow the marine lab to do blood testing in house on injured or sick turtles in order to determine underlying health issues.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab has the 3rd oldest sea turtle research and conservation program in the US.
Every year they treat and release 5 to 20 endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles and protected Loggerhead sea turtles, most commonly for swallowing fishing hooks.
You can fin out more about the Marine lab at the website at http://www.gulfspecimen.org.
Or stop by and take a tour – the marine lab is open 7 days a week at 222 Clark Drive in Panacea.
