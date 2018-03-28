Wednesday, March 28, 2018

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

As a scientific institution, it is important that FWRI communicates what we’re doing real-time and as transparently as possible to the public. One of the more effective tools we have to do that is our digital annual report which gives you an overview of the Institute and also highlights specific research work that ultimately is going to benefit wise management of our natural resources. We encourage to explore our interactive annual report, found here: fwcresearch.com. 

FWC Research: Our Mission
FWC Research: Our Mission. Management decisions must be driven by sound scientific information. Planning and conducting research to provide this information is the core of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute’s (FWRI) mission.

With degrees ranging from Animal Behavior to Zoology, the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute recognizes its Women in Science.

5 Reasons to Protect Seagrass
March is Sea Grass Awareness month. Here are five reasons to protect seagrass.


