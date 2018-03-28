FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
We are seeing a temporary, seasonal increase in leatherback sea turtle sightings in northeast Florida, especially in the nearshore waters from St. Augustine to Fernandina Beach. Many beachgoers have spotted leatherback turtles and, sadly, injuries have been reported as well. A leatherback turtle was struck by a vessel (this turtle later died) and FWC disentangled a leatherback from a commercial blue crab trap.
Please keep a sharp lookout for leatherback sea turtles while boating in the area and report any entangled, injured or dead turtles to FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-FWCC (3922) or FWC Reporter app
