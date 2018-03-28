NOAA FisheriesvFishNews - March 28, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS
Secretary Determines Fishery Disaster for TexasIn response to a request from Texas Governor Abbott, the Secretary of Commerce has determined that a fishery resource disaster occurred in Texas resulting from the impacts of Hurricane Harvey. The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 included funding for fishery disasters resulting from Hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey, and NOAA is working to allocate funding.
Alaska
Directed Fishing for Deep-Water Species Using Trawl Gear ProhibitedNOAA Fisheries is prohibiting directed fishing for species that comprise the deep-water species fishery by vessels using trawl gear in the Gulf of Alaska, effective March 23, 2018, through April 1, 2018. The species and species groups that comprise the trawl deep-water species fishery include sablefish, rockfish, deep-water flatfish, rex sole, and arrowtooth flounder.
Interim Final Rule on Pacific Halibut Fisheries Catch Sharing Plan – Open for Public CommentBy April 19, please submit your comments on an interim final rule to establish regulations for 2018 Pacific halibut catch limits in International Pacific Halibut Commission regulatory areas 2C (Southeast Alaska), 3A (Central Gulf of Alaska), 3B (Western Gulf of Alaska), and Area 4. This interim final rule revises a catch sharing plan for guided sport and commercial individual fishing quota halibut fisheries in Area 2C and Area 3A, revises regulations applicable to the charter halibut fisheries in Area 2C and Area 3A.
West Coast
Approval of 2018 Catch Limits in West Coast Halibut Fisheries - Open for Public CommentNOAA Fisheries set a new catch limit and sector allocations for Pacific halibut fisheries off Washington, Oregon, and California. We took this unusual step to maintain the long-term health of the Pacific halibut stock after the International Pacific Halibut Commission was unable to agree on new 2018 catch limits. Under the interim final rule, for which you can submit comments until April 25, we lowered catch limits by 11 percent compared to the 2017 catch limits for Area 2A.
Final Rule Authorizing New Oregon Recreational Fishery for RockfishNOAA Fisheries is creating more fishing opportunities in Oregon by publishing a final rule authorizing a new recreational fishery for rockfish at midwater depths greater than 40 fathoms. Rockfish are Oregon’s largest recreational ocean fishery, and add more than $14 million to the state’s economy each year.
Southeast
South Atlantic Black Sea Bass Recreational Season Starts April 1The 2018-2019 recreational fishing season for black sea bass in federal waters of the South Atlantic will start on April 1, and end on April 1 of the following year. Estimates indicate recreational landings for the 2018-2019 fishing year will be below the recreational catch limit, so black sea bass will be open for the entire 2018-2019 recreational fishing year.
NOAA Fisheries Reminds Public, Watch for and Report Sea Turtles in TroubleIn Mississippi, stranded sea turtles can be found year-round but are found most often in the spring and early summer. A stranded sea turtle is one that is found washed ashore or floating, alive or dead. If it is alive, it is generally in a weakened condition. Please watch for and report stranded sea turtles.
Greater Atlantic
Management Measures for 2018 Northern Gulf of Maine Atlantic Sea Scallop FisheryBeginning April 1, NOAA Fisheries has set management measures in the Northern Gulf of Maine for the Atlantic Sea Scallop fishery for the 2018 fishing year. This action sets the total allowable catch for the Northern Gulf of Maine for the scallop fishery for the 2018 fishing year and the default total allowable catch for the 2019 fishing year. It also divides the annual TAC between the limited access and limited access general category fleets.
Proposed 2018 Groundfish Recreational Regulations – Open for Public CommentBy April 6, please submit your comments on proposed groundfish recreational measures for 2018. Recreational possession of Gulf of Maine cod would continue to be prohibited, the haddock possession limit would be reduced from 12 to 10 fish for the charter/party fleet, and a new closed season would be implemented in May for private anglers. For Georges Bank cod, we are proposing an increase to the minimum size from 22 to 24 inches, and a possession limit for the for-hire fleet, set at 10 fish.
Proposed Rule for the Northeast Multispecies Fishery – Open for Public CommentBy April 6, please submit your comments on an action that would set catch limits for 20 groundfish stocks for the 2018–2020 fishing years, including the three stocks managed jointly with Canada. Changes in the quota levels from the 2017 fishing year are expected to provide additional economic revenue and flexibility for the groundfish industry.
Proposed 2018 Annual Catch Entitlements for Groundfish Sectors – Open for Public CommentBy April 9, please submit your comments on proposed allocation quotas for 2018 groundfish sectors based on catch limits recommended by the New England Fishery Management Council. We are also proposing a new regulatory exemption that would allow day gillnet sector vessels to fish up to 150 gillnets in the Gulf of Maine as long as at least 50 of those nets are 10-inch or larger mesh and fished east of 70 degrees West longitude.
Improvements to the Pre-Trip Notification SystemObserver programs like the Northeast Fishery Observer Program, operated out of the Fisheries Sampling Branch, collect fundamental data necessary to strengthen fisheries management in support of the MSA and MMPA. To meet observer coverage requirements, Northeast groundfish vessels must notify their intent to fish at least 48 hours prior to a fishing trip via phone, email, or the online Pre-Trip Notification System.
Faces of North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation: Shannon Bettridge and Peter KelliherDr. Shannon Bettridge is the Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Conservation Division Chief for NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Protected Resources. Peter Kelliher is the Marine Mammal Ship Strike and Monitoring Coordinator at NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office. Learn more about how Bettridge and Kelliher work with NOAA’s marine mammal survey team and shipping data analysts to review right whale locations and understand where co-occurrence with ships is most prevalent.
Women’s History Month Interview Series: Beth SharackMarch is Women’s History Month, and the Northeast Fisheries Science Center has asked five scientists to share their journeys and advice for the next generation of women in science. This week, meet Beth Sharack, a chemist for the Habitat Ecology Branch located at our Sandy Hook Laboratory in New Jersey. She does field research, analytical chemistry and community outreach.
Events
April 2–18Three public scoping meetings on bluefin tuna bycatch management measures, to be held in Louisiana, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.
April 4–23Three free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New Jersey, North Carolina, and Massachusetts.
April 5
Free Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop
in Norfolk, Virginia.
Announcements
March 30Applications due for 2018 student summer programs at Woods Hole Science Aquarium.
April 10Applications due for Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s advisory panels.
April 13Nominations due for 2018 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources.
April 25Applications due for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee.
April 26Applications due for 2018 Chesapeake Bay Office Fisheries Science grants.
May 4Applications due for proposals for recreational fishing education, outreach and conservation projects in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.