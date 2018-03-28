Wednesday, March 28, 2018

NOAA FisheriesvFishNews - March 28, 2018

NOAA Fish News
March 28, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS


TX shrimper
Secretary Determines Fishery Disaster for TexasIn response to a request from Texas Governor Abbott, the Secretary of Commerce has determined that a fishery resource disaster occurred in Texas resulting from the impacts of Hurricane Harvey. The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 included funding for fishery disasters resulting from Hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey, and NOAA is working to allocate funding.

fish market
Seafood Safety Workshops for Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP) TrainingThe Seafood Inspection Education Program, a division of our Office of International Affairs and Seafood Inspection, is offering workshops for seafood industry members operating in or exporting fish and fishery products to the U.S. Regular courses (open enrollment) are scheduled throughout the year in all of our regions. Custom, on-site workshops are also available.  

Leadership Message
Leadership Message: U.S. Strengthens Law on Seafood ImportsJohn Henderschedt, Director of the Office of International Affairs and Seafood Inspection, addresses Congress’ support for the Seafood Import Monitoring Program in the 2018 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. The program is critical to curbing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and ensuring that seafood imported into the United States is legally harvested and truthfully represented.

Alaska


Walleye pollock
Directed Fishing for Pollock Prohibited in Area 620 in Gulf of AlaskaNOAA Fisheries is prohibiting directed fishing for pollock in Statistical Area 620 in the Gulf of Alaska, effectiveMarch 23. This action is necessary to prevent exceeding the B season allowance of the 2018 total allowable catch of pollock in this area.

Yelloweye rockfish illustration
Directed Fishing Opens for Northern Rockfish in the Bering Sea and Aleutian IslandsNOAA Fisheries is opening directed fishing for northern rockfish in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands Management Area on March 23. This action is necessary to fully use the 2018 total allowable catch of northern rockfish in the management area—other closures remain in full force and effect.

Sablefish
Directed Fishing for Deep-Water Species Using Trawl Gear ProhibitedNOAA Fisheries is prohibiting directed fishing for species that comprise the deep-water species fishery by vessels using trawl gear in the Gulf of Alaska, effective March 23, 2018, through April 1, 2018. The species and species groups that comprise the trawl deep-water species fishery include sablefish, rockfish, deep-water flatfish, rex sole, and arrowtooth flounder.

pacific halibut
Interim Final Rule on Pacific Halibut Fisheries Catch Sharing Plan – Open for Public CommentBy April 19, please submit your comments on an interim final rule to establish regulations for 2018 Pacific halibut catch limits in International Pacific Halibut Commission regulatory areas 2C (Southeast Alaska), 3A (Central Gulf of Alaska), 3B (Western Gulf of Alaska), and Area 4. This interim final rule revises a catch sharing plan for guided sport and commercial individual fishing quota halibut fisheries in Area 2C and Area 3A, revises regulations applicable to the charter halibut fisheries in Area 2C and Area 3A. 

West Coast


pacific halibut
Approval of 2018 Catch Limits in West Coast Halibut Fisheries - Open for Public CommentNOAA Fisheries set a new catch limit and sector allocations for Pacific halibut fisheries off Washington, Oregon, and California. We took this unusual step to maintain the long-term health of the Pacific halibut stock after the International Pacific Halibut Commission was unable to agree on new 2018 catch limits. Under the interim final rule,  for which you can submit comments until April 25, we lowered catch limits by 11 percent compared to the 2017 catch limits for Area 2A.

widow rockfish
Final Rule Authorizing New Oregon Recreational Fishery for RockfishNOAA Fisheries is creating more fishing opportunities in Oregon by publishing a final rule authorizing a new recreational fishery for rockfish at midwater depths greater than 40 fathoms. Rockfish are Oregon’s largest recreational ocean fishery, and add more than $14 million to the state’s economy each year.

Southeast


black sea bass
South Atlantic Black Sea Bass Recreational Season Starts April 1The 2018-2019 recreational fishing season for black sea bass in federal waters of the South Atlantic will start on April 1, and end on April 1 of the following year. Estimates indicate recreational landings for the 2018-2019 fishing year will be below the recreational catch limit, so black sea bass will be open for the entire 2018-2019 recreational fishing year.

sea turtle stranded
NOAA Fisheries Reminds Public, Watch for and Report Sea Turtles in TroubleIn Mississippi, stranded sea turtles can be found year-round but are found most often in the spring and early summer. A stranded sea turtle is one that is found washed ashore or floating, alive or dead. If it is alive, it is generally in a weakened condition. Please watch for and report stranded sea turtles. 

Greater Atlantic


Atlantic sea scallop
Management Measures for 2018 Northern Gulf of Maine Atlantic Sea Scallop FisheryBeginning April 1, NOAA Fisheries has set management measures in the Northern Gulf of Maine for the Atlantic Sea Scallop fishery for the 2018 fishing year. This action sets the total allowable catch for the Northern Gulf of Maine for the scallop fishery for the 2018 fishing year and the default total allowable catch for the 2019 fishing year. It also divides the annual TAC between the limited access and limited access general category fleets.

boats in harbor
Proposed 2018 Groundfish Recreational Regulations – Open for Public CommentBy April 6, please submit your comments on proposed groundfish recreational measures for 2018. Recreational possession of Gulf of Maine cod would continue to be prohibited, the haddock possession limit would be reduced from 12 to 10 fish for the charter/party fleet, and a new closed season would be implemented in May for private anglers. For Georges Bank cod, we are proposing an increase to the minimum size from 22 to 24 inches, and a possession limit for the for-hire fleet, set at 10 fish.

Proposed Rule for the Northeast Multispecies Fishery – Open for Public CommentBy April 6, please submit your comments on an action that would set catch limits for 20 groundfish stocks for the 2018–2020 fishing years, including the three stocks managed jointly with Canada. Changes in the quota levels from the 2017 fishing year are expected to provide additional economic revenue and flexibility for the groundfish industry.

Proposed 2018 Annual Catch Entitlements for Groundfish Sectors – Open for Public CommentBy April 9, please submit your comments on proposed allocation quotas for 2018 groundfish sectors based on catch limits recommended by the New England Fishery Management Council. We are also proposing a new regulatory exemption that would allow day gillnet sector vessels to fish up to 150 gillnets in the Gulf of Maine as long as at least 50 of those nets are 10-inch or larger mesh and fished east of 70 degrees West longitude.

hanging gear
Improvements to the Pre-Trip Notification SystemObserver programs like the Northeast Fishery Observer Program, operated out of the Fisheries Sampling Branch, collect fundamental data necessary to strengthen fisheries management in support of the MSA and MMPA. To meet observer coverage requirements, Northeast groundfish vessels must notify their intent to fish at least 48 hours prior to a fishing trip via phone, email, or the online Pre-Trip Notification System.

north atlantic right whale
Faces of North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation: Shannon Bettridge and Peter KelliherDr. Shannon Bettridge is the Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Conservation Division Chief for NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Protected Resources. Peter Kelliher is the Marine Mammal Ship Strike and Monitoring Coordinator at NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office. Learn more about how Bettridge and Kelliher work with NOAA’s marine mammal survey team and shipping data analysts to review right whale locations and understand where co-occurrence with ships is most prevalent.

beth
Women’s History Month Interview Series: Beth SharackMarch is Women’s History Month, and the Northeast Fisheries Science Center has asked five scientists to share their journeys and advice for the next generation of women in science. This week, meet Beth Sharack, a chemist for the Habitat Ecology Branch located at our Sandy Hook Laboratory in New Jersey. She does field research, analytical chemistry and community outreach.

Events


April 2–18Three public scoping meetings on bluefin tuna bycatch management measures, to be held in Louisiana, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. 
April 4–19Three public scoping meetings on North Atlantic shortfin mako shark measures, to be held in New Jersey (note rescheduled meeting), Massachusetts, and online.
April 4–23Three free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New Jersey, North Carolina, and Massachusetts.
April 5 Free Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop in Norfolk, Virginia.

Announcements

March 30Applications due for 2018 student summer programs at Woods Hole Science Aquarium.
April 10Applications due for Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s advisory panels.
April 13Nominations due for 2018 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources.
April 25Applications due for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee.
April 26Applications due for 2018 Chesapeake Bay Office Fisheries Science grants.
May 4Applications due for proposals for recreational fishing education, outreach and conservation projects in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

