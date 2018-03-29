Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Grouper and his brother Cooper were brought to us as strays. They are beautiful Golden Retriever/Lab mix 9 month olds. They are calm, gentle and intelligent pups. Everything you would expect from a Golden Lab. Both boys are heartworm negative and in good health. These dogs will make wonderful family pets and great companion dogs for someone looking for a calm and gentle dog.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
