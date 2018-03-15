Beware of IRS phone scam

The scam works when you get a call from supposed IRS agent informing you that you have unpaid taxes.
In most cases the individual will ask for personal information including social security numbers or banking information.
In some cases they threaten consumers with an arrest or legal action if they do not immediately call a certain number or wire money or provide a prepaid debit card.
You should remember that no state office, IRS, law enforcement agency or financial institution will ever call and demand the wiring of money or request a prepaid debit card or even ask you for your social security number over the phone.
This type of scam tends to be more common during tax season.
Check out the IRS website at irs.gov to learn more about scams and report suspicious activity.
If you think you have already been the victim of a phone scam – you can report it to the Franklin County sheriff’s office at 850-670-8500 or report it on-line at MyFloridaLegal.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/