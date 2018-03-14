Finding public information in Florida just got a little easier.
In recognition of Sunshine Week, Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers today launched a directory of public records information for each Court Clerk’s office in the state.
You can find the directory on-line at www.flclerks.com.
The directory helps citizens connect with the appropriate Clerk’s office department or search records online.
Florida's Sunshine Laws are among the strongest in the country, giving everyone access to important public information including financial reports, public meeting minutes and court records.
Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers encourages constituents to take full advantage of the information they have at their disposal year-round.
Marcia Johnson, Franklin County Clerk and president of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers group said “We are fortunate to live in a state that promotes open government and encourages citizens to be engaged members of their communities.”
