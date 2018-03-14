Franklin County Commissioners recognize retiring worker

Franklin County Commissioners this month said good-bye to a long time employee at the Franklin County public works department.
Commissioners presented a resolution of appreciation to Tommy Sadler who is retiring after 29 years of service to Franklin County.
Sadler began working for the county road department in 1989 as labor trainee and worked his way up to working foreman.
Commissioners called him dependable, hard-working and loyal and someone who went above and beyond the job requirements.
Public works director Howard Nabors said he was a very good employee and they are going to miss him at the public works department.
