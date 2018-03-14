Franklin County needs two new members for the County Planning and Zoning Board.
The Planning and Zoning board is a 9 member board that makes recommendations to the county commission on almost all local zoning issues.
The board also allows for 2 alternates.
There are currently only 5 active members on the board – which is the bare minimum needed to hold a meeting.
Any time a member can’t make a meeting, the meeting has to be canceled or rescheduled.
County commissioners are actively seeking new members; anyone interested should call County Coordinator Michael Moron at 653-9783.
