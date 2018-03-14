Elderly man missing from Missouri found driving to Apalachicola

An elderly man from Missouri who was reported missing by his family was found safe near Newport in Wakulla County as he was making his way to Apalachicola.
Authorities said Stephen Richard Brown drove 837 miles before he was found.
Highway patrol Trooper Gary Spangler was patrolling Highway 98 in Wakulla County on Monday when he spotted a white Hyundai Tucson parked on the side of the road.
An elderly white male was in the driver’s seat.
He appeared confused.
Trooper Spangler ran the tag and discoved the driver, Stephen Richard Brown, was the subject of a Silver Alert.
Trooper Spangler spoke to the driver and determined that the man was from Missouri and was attempting to find Apalachicola.
Wakulla Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found Mister Brown physically healthy.
After securing the vehicle, Mr. Brown was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for further medical evaluation.
Family members of Mr. Brown are flying into Tallahassee Regional Airport to assist in returning him to his home in St. Charles, Missouri.
