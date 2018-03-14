Containment operations continue on Clear Lake Fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 14, 2018 – Today, fire crews continue firing operations on an additional 1,550 acres to strengthen containment lines within the Clear Lake Wilderness Study Area on the Apalachicola National Forest.
As a result of this operation, smoke may impact northern Wakulla County on State Road 267 (Bloxham Cutoff Road), State Road 363 (Springhill Highway) and U.S. Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway). Motorists should use caution due to limited visibility.
“With the aid of aerial ignition, our experienced fire crews have contained the fire within the wilderness,” said District Ranger Clint Davis. “Nonetheless, all motorists are reminded to drive cautiously when traveling in areas impacted by smoke.”
Firing operations will be followed by mop-up and monitoring.
As of this morning, the Clear Lake Fire was approximately 4,072 acres and 61 percent contained. USDA Forest Service officials have determined the fire was human caused, but the fire is still under investigation.