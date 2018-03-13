Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Indian Pass Raw Bar opening a new location in Memphis

A local landmark restaurant will soon be opening a new location in Memphis, Tennessee.
Indian Pass Raw Bar has been will hold its grand opening at its new Memphis location on March 22nd.
The original restaurant is located in a more than 100-year-old building on Highway 30A between Port St. Joe and Apalachicola.
It became a Raw Bar in 1986 after hurricane "Kate".
If you get to visit the Memphis location you will probably recognize the menu as it will feature all types of oyster dishes as well as their Shrimp, crab, and gumbo.

It will also continue the tradition of an honor system for alcohol as customers will pour their own beers and mark the number they drink on their tab.


