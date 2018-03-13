Indian Pass Raw Bar opening a new location in Memphis

A local landmark restaurant will soon be opening a new location in Memphis, Tennessee.
Indian
Pass Raw Bar has been will hold its grand opening at its new Memphis
location on March 22nd.
The
original restaurant is located in a more than 100-year-old building
on Highway 30A between Port St. Joe and Apalachicola.
It
became a
Raw Bar in 1986 after hurricane "Kate".
If
you get to visit the Memphis location you will probably recognize the
menu as it will feature all types of oyster dishes as well as their
Shrimp, crab, and gumbo.
It
will also continue the tradition of an honor system for alcohol as
customers will pour their own beers and mark the number they drink on
their tab.
http://live.oysterradio.com/