Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola is increasing security to better protect its patients and staff

The hospital began looking more closely at security at the facility after a patient at Capitol Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee was stabbed to death by her son in February.
A few of the changes that will take place include requiring outpatients or visitors who enter the front entrance to be seen by staff who will grant access through the secondary door via an electromagnetic lock.
Staff at the registration area and the nursing station will be able to “buzz” visitors and patients through.
The hospital will also install a keypad lock to the triage room which will prevent people from accessing the hospital's emergency room without an escort.
There will also be a new keypad lock on the first door accessing medical records and a safety glass window will be added to the second door so that staff can see any one that approaches the department.
Keypad locks will also be added to the doors accessing the finance trailer.
And there will now be a vendor login/ logout sheet at the main entrance and at the Emergency Room entrance as well as the purchasing department.
