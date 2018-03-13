Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Franklin County permanently closes shooting range on Highway 65
The shooting range on Highway 65 has been closed for good.
County Commissioners agreed last week to close the range as a safety measure.
The action was taken at the request of solid waste director Fonda Davis.
Fonda said the shooting ranges poses a safety risk to Landfill staff as well as County Inmates at the Franklin County jail.
He added that the range also poses a liability risk for the county as people using the range have taken televisions and other items to the Range to use as targets.
Local gun owners will still have a place to practice.
Commissioners said they expect a new shooting range in Apalachicola should be open soon.
That range will be on about 20 acres near Tilton Road and Highway 98 – It will be named after Fred Earl Babb, the only Apalachicola police officer ever killed in the line of duty.
Commissioners agreed to send a letter to the City of Apalachicola asking that the new shooting range be opened as soon as possible.
http://live.oysterradio.com/