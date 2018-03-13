SURVEY: Seeking feedback on your preferred format for hunting season dates

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) website will be updated this summer to enhance readability from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. To accommodate this change, the FWC needs to reformat the way the 2018-2019 hunting season dates and bag limits are presented, so the information is easy to navigate on any screen size. Because people refer to the hunting season information online and in the hard copy hunting regulations booklet, our goal is to be consistent in how we organize the information.
To ensure we’re providing the best possible product, we would like for you to take our short survey. Your feedback is very important to us.
Attached are two versions we have developed. We want to determine which version presents the information in the clearest and easiest-to-find way. We also want to hear your ideas on how we can improve one or both versions. The deer hunting information (left-hand page) is the only thing different in the two versions, so please give that section/page the majority of your attention.
Click here to take the survey.
Division of Hunting and Game Management
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
http://live.oysterradio.com/