Buckle up or you could get a ticket

The Click it or Ticket seat belt campaign is being held this month, so Buckle your seat belts while you’re driving, or you could be looking at a ticket.
In an effort to get residents and visitors of Florida to Buckle up – local, state and national law enforcement officers are taking part in the national Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign through March the 14th.
During the campaign, Officers will crack down on people who are not using their seat belts.
In 2017, more than 600 people that chose not to wear their seat belt were killed in a vehicle crash.
Florida law requires all drivers and occupants in the front seat of a vehicle to fasten their safety belts.
Occupants under the age of 18, regardless of where they sit in a vehicle, also must buckle up.
Tickets for not buckling up are usually about 50 dollars, though they can be higher depending on the county in which you’re stopped.
So remember, buckle up, or don't be surprised if you're pulled over and ticketed if you don't.
http://live.oysterradio.com/