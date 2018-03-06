American Junior Golf Association to bring a youth golf tournament to Franklin County

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is working with the American Junior Golf Association and the St. James Bay Golf Course to bring a youth golf tournament to Franklin County.
The American Junior Golf Tournament will be held at St James Bay in late August and the event should bring a financial boost to the area as well as draw some national attention to Franklin County as a golf destination.
The American Junior Golf Association has over 6,000 members internationally who compete in tournaments across the country.
This tournament would include 78 of the areas top junior golfers as well as 6 local kids who will also get to compete in the tournament.
Curt Blair said the event will have some long-term value promotionally and the TDC will be involved in the effort.
