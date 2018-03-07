March 15, 2018 Volunteer Kick-off for Forgotten Coast en Plein Air

Counting Down to Plein Air!
Thanks so much for supporting Forgotten Coast en Plein Air in the past. If you haven't already, please put us on your calendar for this year, May 4-13.
On Thursday, March 15, at 6:30 PM, Eastern time, we are having a our volunteer kick-off meeting at The Joe Center for the Arts at201 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL.
This year our Florida’s Finest Exhibit and our Quick Draw Exhibit will be in Apalachicola’s HCA Center at 86 Water Street in Apalachicola, Student Art Day will be at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola, QuickDraw will be in Salinas Park at Cape San Blas, and our Wet Room will be in The Joe Center for the Arts at 201 Reid Avenue.
You are cordially invited to come and learn what is new with Forgotten Coast en Plein Air this year. Enjoy good food and great conversation with us.
Please save the date:
March 15, 2018
6:30 PM Volunteer Kick-off Meeting