Lecture: Saving Florida's Coastal Birds: What Works?

Thursday
March 8, 2018
From 7pm to 8pm 
FSUCML Auditorium
3618 US-98
Free & Open To the Public. Refreshments available before talk  
Savings Florida's Coastal Birds:  What Works?
National Audubon Societies were borne out of Florida's dark past of supporting the slaughter of millions of birds for plumes that decorated women's apparel in the early 20th century. Audubon Florida has built a hundred-year
legacy of bird protection throughout Florida. In the 21st century with a highly urbanized coastline and ever-greater human access to the coastal beaches that support beach-nesting and migratory birds continuing that protection
is challenging. Find out - what works now andwhich challenges are most pressing?
Abou t the Speaker:
Dr. Marianne Korosy is Director of Bird Conservation for Audubon Florida. She worked with Audubon's coastal program as a chapter volunteer beginning in 2002, helped form the Suncoast Shorebird Partnership and the Florida Shorebird Alliance and also manages Florida Important Bird Areas and
Audubon's Florida Scrub-Jay "Jay Watch" program.  


