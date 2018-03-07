Lecture: Saving Florida's Coastal Birds: What Works?

National Audubon Societies were borne out of Florida's dark past of supporting the slaughter of millions of birds for plumes that decorated women's apparel in the early 20th century. Audubon Florida has built a hundred-year
legacy of bird protection throughout Florida. In the 21st century with a highly urbanized coastline and ever-greater human access to the coastal beaches that support beach-nesting and migratory birds continuing that protection
is challenging. Find out - what works now andwhich challenges are most pressing?