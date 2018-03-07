Lock your cars or lose your stuff

The Franklin County Sheriff's office is urging everyone to lock their cars.
The sheriff's office said that between Sunday night and early Monday morning, several vehicles were burglarized on St. George Island.
All of the targeted vehicles were left unlocked, which made them easily accessible without causing a noticeable amount of noise.
So to be safe, keep your homes, sheds and all other outside storage secure.
And please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on the car burglaries that occurred on St. George Island.
You can contact the sheriff's office at 670-8500.
