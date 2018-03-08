CareerSource looking for donations of gently used professional and casual clothing and shoes

If you have some used, professional clothing, you might be able to help a job seeker land a job.
CareerSource Capital Region is asking the community to assist career seekers in their job search efforts by donating gently used professional and casual clothing and shoes.
Through its Clothes for Careers initiative, CareerSource Capital Region partners with local groups to provide disadvantaged career seekers in Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla Counties access to free professional attire for hiring fairs, job interviews and the workplace.
Clothing and shoe donations of all kinds will be accepted at CareerSource Capital Region locations in Tallahassee, Quincy and Crawfordville during normal business hours March 1 through April 30.
For more information, go to www.careersourcecapitalregion.com.
