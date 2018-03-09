Audubon Florida looking for hard-working beach lover for summer work

If you like to be outdoors, particularly on the beach and you have good management skills and a passion for protecting sea birds, Audubon Florida is looking for you.
Audubon Florida is hiring a seasonal Eastern Panhandle Beach Anchor Steward to work in one or more coastal areas that support beach-nesting birds in Franklin County.
The primary responsibility of the Anchor Steward is to organize volunteers to help monitor nesting birds and to conduct public outreach around the nesting areas primarily around Franklin County.
Its part time work and you have to work holidays.
Its a 20 hour per week seasonal position focused on weekend days and holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.
The job will start on April the 1st and continue through the end of nesting seasonwhich could be August or early September.
If you would like to find out more about the job and even apply on-line, go to Audubon.org
