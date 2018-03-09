Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Did you know that George Washington loved hounds and, at one time, owned ten of these amazing dogs? Here at Franklin County Humane, we always have a great selection of sweet and colorful hounds that would like nothing more than to spend quality time with you. Why not follow in George's footsteps and check out our latest selection. To encourage adoption of these handsome hounds, we are reducing their adoption fee to only $50.00. We can not tell a lie, these pups make wonderful family pets!
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
