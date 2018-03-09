Friday, March 9, 2018

Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Did you know that George Washington loved hounds and, at one time, owned ten of these amazing dogs? Here at Franklin County Humane, we always have a great selection of sweet and colorful hounds that would like nothing more than to spend quality time with you. Why not follow in George's footsteps and check out our latest selection.  To encourage adoption of these handsome hounds, we are reducing their adoption fee to only $50.00.  We can not tell a lie, these pups make wonderful family pets!

Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and 
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our 
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you 
can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County 
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.  You may logon to 
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable 
pets.


