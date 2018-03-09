Friday, March 9, 2018
Sacred Heart Expands Coverage of Specialist Care to Franklin County
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (Mar. 8, 2018) – Sacred Heart Health System is expanding its presence of surgical specialists in Franklin County to meet community needs. Sacred Heart Medical Group specialists based in Port St. Joe are now offering appointments at the Medical Group’s primary care office at 55 Ave. E., Apalachicola, FL 32320. Dr. Stacy Harbin, Dr. Glenn McAlpin, and Dr. Jerome Enad, will provide general surgery services as well as orthopedic surgery and sports medicine surgery to the community.
“The addition of specialist care services in Apalachicola builds on our commitment to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare for the residents and visitors of Gulf and Franklin counties,” said Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. “The community’s support of Sacred Heart makes the continued expansion of services possible.”
Dr. Harbin is a board-certified general surgeon and has been practicing in the medical field for more than 30 years. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro, GA. He received his medical degree from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. and completed his residency training in general surgery through the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA. He has special medical interest in laparoscopy and endoscopy, including advanced hepatopancreatic endoscopic procedures.
Dr. McAlpin is board-certified in general surgery and surgical critical care. He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, where he later completed his residency training in general surgery. He went on to complete his fellowship in peripheral vascular surgery at St. John Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all general surgical needs, including hernia, gallbladder, colon, and carotid surgery. Dr. McAlpin has special medical interests in endoscopy, dialysis, surgical critical care and peripheral vascular surgery.
Dr. Enad is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine surgery. He received his medical degree at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed his residency training in orthopedics at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia and completed a fellowship in sports medicine surgery at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, California. He has special medical interests in the knee, shoulder and elbow. He specializes in total-knee replacement surgery, ACL surgery, meniscus surgery, rotator cuff surgery, and Tommy John surgery. Dr. Enad is passionate about sports medicine and fixing the injuries that sideline athletes.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Harbin or Dr. McAlpin, please call 850-229-5833. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Enad, please call 850-229-5792.
