Clerks Celebrate Sunshine Week, Unveil Public Records Directory

TALLAHASSEE — In recognition of Sunshine Week (March 11-17, 2018), Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers today launched a directory of public records information for each Court Clerk’s office in the state. The directory onflclerks.com helps citizens connect with the appropriate Clerk’s office department or search records online.
Florida's Sunshine Laws are among the strongest in the country, giving everyone access to important public information. These laws protect a citizen's right to remain informed and engaged, making data such as financial reports, Board of County Commission meeting minutes and court records available to all.
“We are fortunate to live in a state that promotes open government and encourages citizens to be engaged members of their communities,” stated Marcia M. Johnson, Franklin County Clerk and Comptroller and president of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers. “During Sunshine Week this year, I hope we can inspire more people to learn about what is available to them.”
Sunshine Week is once a year, but for Clerks, upholding government transparency with accurate recordkeeping and efficient reporting is a priority every day. Last year, Florida’s First Amendment Foundation honored Brevard County Clerk and Comptroller Scott Ellis with the Pete Weitzel/Friend of the First Amendment Award recognizing his commitment to open government and ensuring compliance with Florida's public records laws.
Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers encourages constituents to take full advantage of the information they have at their disposal year-round. For more information about public records in your county, contact your county Clerk’s office. For more information about Sunshine Week, visit sunshineweek.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/