Friday, March 9, 2018
If you are planning to travel over Spring Break, you won’t have road construction to slow you down.
To facilitate traffic for the thousands of travelers who converge on Florida for spring break, the Florida Department of Transportation is suspending highway construction projects on major roadways across Northwest Florida.
There will be no work on state roads requiring lane closures from today through Sunday, March 25th.
All major roads will be open to normal traffic.
Although no construction closures are scheduled over Spring Break, existing work zones will remain in effect.
Motorists are reminded to use caution while traveling through work zones and around barricades – equipment and temporary traffic configurations may remain in place.
