Volunteers needed to help with research on eco-friendly, biodegradable oyster reef restoration materials

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory are teaming up to conduct research on eco-friendly, biodegradable oyster reef restoration materials and they are looking for volunteers to help them with their work.
The biodegradable materials are designed to help restore northwest Florida’s oyster reef habitat and to create new living shorelines structures that help protect coastal property.
The FWC is currently seeking volunteers on April 11 and April 12 to assist with the deployment of new oyster reef materials at the FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa.
Volunteers are needed to help in transporting materials from a storage pile to a transport vessel, as well as off-loading materials from the vessel for placement on intertidal oyster reef habitat.
Materials will include biodegradable coconut fiber, oyster shell bags and fossilized oyster rock.
Activities may include filling buckets with oyster rock material, lifting items up to 25 pounds and placing individual rocks in about 2 feet of water on existing oyster habitat.
Volunteers will be needed on Apri 11th and 12th for morning and afternoon sessions.
You can find the link to sign up on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
If you have questions contact Katie Konchar, FWC Biologist at Katie.Konchar@myfwc.com or 850-879-7520.
http://live.oysterradio.com/