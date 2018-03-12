USA Today Wants to find the Best Beach in Florida

USA Today wants to know what your favorite beach in Florida is.
Through April 2nd people can vote for their favorite Florida beach at the USA Today website.
There are 20 beaches to choose from and while St. George Island didn't make the list, the St. Jospeh Peninsula State Park did.
Panama City's public beach is also in the running.
You can vote once a day through April the 2nd.
The winning beaches will be announced on Friday, April 6th.
http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-florida-beach-2018/leaderboard/
