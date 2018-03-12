Two escaped Wakulla County inmates recaptured in Arizona and New Mexico

Two inmates who escaped from the Wakulla County jail last November have been taken into custody.
Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller said the escapees, Joel Teraill Cooper and Donald James Cotterman, were arrested in two different states over the past week
Cooper and Cotterman along with a third inmate, Casey Brandon Martina, escaped from the Wakulla County jail on November 17th.
Casey Martina was apprehended just 4 days later in Rockwell, North Carolina – the other two, however, remained at large.
On March 2nd Joel Teraill Cooper was arrested by the Phoenix Police Department as he exited a hotel room in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mr. Cooper has waived extradition and will be returned to the Wakulla County Jail.
On March 7th Donald James Cotterman was located and arrested in a hotel room in Las Cruces, New Mexico, by the United States Marshals Service.
The Wakulla County Sheriff's office says the investigation remains active with respect to events that transpired following the inmates escape.
Once the case is fully solved and closed, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office will make all of the information available to the public.
