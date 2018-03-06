Celebrate Women's History Month with events in Apalachicola

Herstory: Margaret Key
A featured Women's History Month program and exhibit at the History, Culture and Arts Center March 8-16.
The program is a partnership between the HCA and the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library and will kick off with an Opening Reception at the HCA Thursday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.
A panel discussion of Margaret Key's life will be held at Holy Family Community Center Tuesday,
March 13, at 5:30 p.m.
The panel, all local residents who knew Key, will share their memories and perspectives of her life. Kevin Begos will moderate the discussion and Michaelin Watts will narrate passages from letters and other documents found in the Key memorabilia.
