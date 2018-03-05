Franklin County TDC finishing work on new website

The Franklin county Tourist Development Council will soon have its new website up and running.
The new website is part of a rebranding by the TDC from “Salty Florida” to “Florida's Forgotten Coast.”
TDC Director Curt Blair said the TDC has been working on the project for some time and its been a big task for their webmasters.
He said the new site will go a long way to integrating the “Forgotten Coast” theme into the tdc's brand elements and on-line marketing.
The TDC began using the Salty Florida slogan in 2011 to reflect the nature of the area from our salt air and salty oysters to the salt water and the salt on the rim of your margarita glass.
The TDC says the new brand “Florida's Forgotten Coast” reflects the idea that for many people our area is still undiscovered, while for others it is a place to rediscover.
You can see the new TDC website: www.floridasforgottencoast.com.
The Tourist Development Council was created in 2004 to help increase tourism to Franklin County – it's funded through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
http://live.oysterradio.com/