CERT to hold informational program this afternoon

If you would like the training you need to help in the community after a disaster, the Franklin County CERT team is loooking for you.
C. E. R. T, stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
It is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in event of disasters like hurricanes or Tornados or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
If you are interested in taking part there will be a meeting at 6 PM on March the 1st at the United Methodist Church in Eastpoint where you can learn more about the program.
This meeting is open to the entire public.
You can find our more details by contacting Tress Dameron at 850-653-5696 or look for the Franklin County CERT facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/Franklin-County-CERT-537770349669865/
http://live.oysterradio.com/