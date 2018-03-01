The recreational gray triggerfish season will open in Gulf state and federal waters on March 1st with a few changes.
When the season reopens, the daily bag limit will be one fish per person down from two fish per person and the minimum size limit will be 15 inches fork length it was previously 14 inches fork length.
The changes also include an annual January through February recreational closure in Gulf state waters in addition to the annual June and July spawning closure.
The changes were approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last July to match rule changes made for federal waters.
If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf state or federal waters from a private boat, remember you first have to sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler.
You can Sign up today at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
